Fortress REIT launches R900 million sustainability-linked bonds

By Fortress REIT
pv-magazine.com
 7 days ago

The JSE has granted Fortress the listing of a 3-year sustainability-linked bond of R495 million and a 5-year sustainability-linked note of R405 million. Although the bonds do not have specific use-of-proceed requirements, the funds will assist Fortress with the continued installation and increase of solar energy in South Africa, across its retail and logistics portfolios. This will allow Fortress’ real estate assets to meet its targets for solar energy, facilitate a reduction in reliance on utilities, reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to mitigating climate change.

www.pv-magazine.com

