Fortress REIT launches R900 million sustainability-linked bonds

Monocrystalline module producer Longi announced on Wednesday that the prices of all its PV wafer products will be increased. The new price for M6 wafers with a size of 166 mm and thickness of 170 um increased by RMB0.30 to RMB5.09 (US$0.78) per piece, while the price of its M6 products of the same size and a thickness of 158.75 mm was raised by RMB0.20 to RMB4.99 per piece. The price of M10 wafers with a size of 188 mm and a thickness of 175 um increased by RMB 0.24 to RMB6.11 per piece. The average price increase for all three wafer types was 4.1% compared to the previous value.