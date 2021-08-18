Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecast: Hot end to week with low rain chances

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3Wh4_0bUxtIbA00

Southwest Florida hit the mid-90s on Wednesday, and you can expect that again on Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast for the next few days, so don’t expect much of a break from the heat, even this weekend.

The silver lining is that rain chances are lower for the area. Drier pockets of air higher up in the atmosphere will be passing through the region which will keep showers and storms isolated at best. Thursday’s best bet for rain is Collier county.

Once we move through the next work week, a resurgence of moisture should take place. This will bring more scattered, typical, rainy season thunderstorm chances back to the area.

Tracking the Tropics:

Grace and Henri are continuing to spin in the tropics. Grace will impact the Yucatan Peninsula tomorrow.

Henri contains a more complex forecast, and may bring some impacts to the New England coast, but is not a concern for Southwest Florida. To read more about both storms, click here.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#New England#Tropics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWCPO

Rain and storms chances are back along with hot temperatures

A disturbance over the Ohio Valley has triggered showers and storms for some areas. It provides temporary relief from the heat but highs are still expected near 90 with heat indices in the mid-to-upper-90s. Some developing storms will unleash heavy downpours and gusty winds. We have a "marginal risk" of a strong to severe storm today.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Uncertain track, intensity of potential Gulf system

HOUSTON/GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The National Weather Service continues to monitor the tropics for possible tropical cyclone development in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week or weekend. Increasing confidence that a tropical cyclone will develop, though many uncertainties in the forecast track and intensity of the potential system remain.
Miami, FLWESH

Forecasters tracking 3 systems in the tropics

MIAMI — Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are currently tracking three systems in the tropics. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a couple of days from a tropical wave currently located over the central Caribbean Sea, forecasters said Wednesday.
Environmentwymt.com

One more dry, hot day before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a hot start to the week in the mountains as we continue to bake under 90° heat. And today is the one last day where showers and storms should stay few and far between. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Heat continues as we head...
Houston, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Rain chances increase the rest of this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — High temps will stay on the steamy side with highs in the middle the 90s the rest of the week. Lucky for us, moisture is moving in from the east and that means a return of those cooling afternoon and evening storms. When will the cooling...
EnvironmentWSFA

Up and down rain chances through next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will exist for the foreseeable future here across Central Alabama. It’ll feel and look just like late August should. It won’t rain everywhere on any given day, but we will certainly have those typical summertime isolated to scattered showers and...
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Hurricane forecasters will be watching the Gulf this weekend

Chances are increasing that there will be tropical trouble in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center continued to watch a tropical wave in the Caribbean that is expected to move into the Gulf over the weekend and intensify. It had an 80 percent chance of becoming...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Will a weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea affect Houston?

A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea is expected to become a tropical depression later this week or over the weekend. It’s too soon to know if this storm will affect Houston, but now is a good time to review your hurricane preparedness plan and put together a kit. “Although track...
Environment850wftl.com

The tropics heat up, NHC watching three areas of disturbance

The tropics are heating up but the Saharan dust cloud that has been retarding tropical formation is still visible on satellite imagery wafting toward Florida. There are three areas of disturbance in the Atlantic, one to our South that have a good chance of development. Development for the tropical wave...
wbtw.com

Hot, humid end to the week

Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure over the Carolinas will strengthen into the weekend, keeping it hot and mostly dry. Tonight will be warm and muggy with patchy fog developing inland. Skies tomorrow will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but most places will stay dry. The hot and humid weather will continue Friday and through the weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will top 100. The sunny, hot weather will continue Monday. High pressure will weaken to start next week, bringing back the chance for scattered thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy