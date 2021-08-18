Cancel
Post-American Afghanistan and India’s Geopolitics

By C. Raja Mohan
Foreign Policy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan is likely to accelerate current trends in India’s relations with the United States, China, and Russia: greater cooperation with Washington, deeper conflicts with Beijing, and wider fissures in the traditional strategic partnership with Moscow. Reinforcing these structural shifts—and their mirror image—are Pakistan’s changing relations with the United States, China, and Russia.

POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Afghan Vice President Says He Doesn’t Want The Country To Become Talibanistan

Former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who proclaimed himself last Tuesday as Afghanistan’s interim president, declared in an exclusive interview with the network. India Today that the country rejects the dictatorship and affirmed that conversations are being held with the Taliban * and that the resistance against the insurgent group is strong.
Posted by
Fox News

Hundreds of released Gitmo detainees back to killing Americans

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, U.S. intelligence documents reveal 229 "rehabbed" former Gitmo detainees have returned to terrorism and killing Americans — and an alarming 66% of them have not been recaptured and are still at large. Meanwhile, President Biden is quietly freeing more of these terrorist suspects from...
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.
CarsPosted by
AFP

Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan

Outside the main iron gate of the Indian embassy in Kabul, a group of Taliban fighters waited -- armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. But the Taliban fighters outside the Indian embassy weren't there to extract revenge, but rather to escort them to Kabul airport, where a military aircraft was on standby to evacuate them after New Delhi decided to shut its mission.
PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Will a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan be a safe haven for terrorism?

One of the main objections to America's withdrawal from Afghanistan is that it will make Americans less safe — that terrorist groups will find safe haven from which to spring new attacks on U.S. soil. Didn't we invade Afghanistan in the first place in order to end the threat from al Qaeda, after all?
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement. The two leaders agreed to establish a permanent channel for bilateral consultations on Afghan developments, it said.
AfghanistanPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Pakistan FM urges Afghan political agreement

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan‘s foreign minister has urged the Taliban and other leaders in neighboring Afghanistan to try to reach an inclusive political settlement as soon as possible. Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued the appeal Monday at a news conference ahead of his upcoming visit to several regional countries. Qureshi will leave...

