We all see ads about the latest skincare products. As a result, the average consumer spends $2,400 each year on over-the-counter skincare items. With so many ingredients and claims of exceptional results, it can be an overwhelming space for people. Where should you spend your money and how much? What do you really need? Most consumers go through several bottles of different products before they land on one that they see minimal improvement with, eventually hitting a plateau with results.