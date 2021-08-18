Raising Butterflies at Home is an Enriching Experience

On the first full day of summer, as a gentle breeze plays across the perennial beds at the Heritage Tree Center at Rogers High School, Kristyn Woodland eyes her lineup of potted milkweed and frowns. In just a couple of weeks, monarch butterflies will be arriving in the first wave of a migration from Mexico. Woodland, a horticulturist with the Newport Tree Conservancy, plans to deliver these plants to the monarch programs at Head Start Center, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County, but she’s worried they’re not growing fast enough.