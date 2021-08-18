Looking Under the Hood of Biden’s New Clean Car Standards
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Aug. 10 proposed rule strengthens the greenhouse gas standards for light-duty vehicles (passenger cars and light trucks). The new proposal would undo part of the damage done by the Trump administration’s so-called SAFE rule, which significantly weakened the Obama administration’s standards for model years 2021 through 2025 and set forth a meager standard for model year 2026.news.bloomberglaw.com
