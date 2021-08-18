Cancel
Presidential Election

Looking Under the Hood of Biden’s New Clean Car Standards

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Agency’s Aug. 10 proposed rule strengthens the greenhouse gas standards for light-duty vehicles (passenger cars and light trucks). The new proposal would undo part of the damage done by the Trump administration’s so-called SAFE rule, which significantly weakened the Obama administration’s standards for model years 2021 through 2025 and set forth a meager standard for model year 2026.

Former EPA Exec And Tesla Owner Explains US Emissions Standards

What Is A Clean Energy Standard, & Why Is It Important For The US?

The Biden administration wants to go to the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow later this year with a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2030 and eliminate them entirely by 2035. That final goal will require shutting down all 185 remaining coal-fired generating plants in the US and slowing the construction of new unnatural gas powered generating stations. At present, there are plans to build 250 new gas facilities in America over the next 20 years, according to Vox.
Biden wants to create clean energy jobs. Here’s what they might look like

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. — The steel beams cut across the brown dirt like scaffolding baking under the Central Valley sun when the workers pulled up. One maneuvered a tractor towing a trailer stacked with solar panels, while another handed down the panels to eight other laborers. They carefully arranged the gleaming photovoltaics and tilted them toward the sun. Two more workers fastened the panels to steel beams with pneumatic guns.
Biden wants a national efficiency standard. Would it work?

During his 2020 campaign, President Biden began pitching an energy efficiency and clean electricity standard to push the United States to carbon-free electricity by 2035 — a target now being weighed in Congress. Biden repeated his support for the dual-standard approach in a tweet two weeks ago, noting the need...
Biden Admin. Pushing Car Fleet Fuel Efficiency Standards to 52 MPG

To curb greenhouse emissions and slow down climate change, the Biden administration recently announced updated fuel economy regulations. The proposal aims for a fleet standard of 52 MPG by 2026. It starts with a 10 percent increase in fuel efficiency by 2023 and a 5 percent increase every year through 2026.
Automated cars, spaceflight targeted by Biden's new NTSB chief

The nation's new chief accident investigator wants to send a message: growing public confusion over automated driving systems in the U.S. is threatening to undermine the potential safety benefits of the technology. Jennifer Homendy took the reins as chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board one week ago, just as...
The looming methane fight

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
To control methane emissions, the EPA seeks better ways to measure them

Reducing the amount of methane the oil-and-gas industry pumps into the atmosphere is a key goal of many environmental scientists. But to reduce it, we need to measure it — and that’s not easy. The Environmental Protection Agency’s method of calculating methane pollution has been widely criticized for underestimating emissions...
Biden's NH job approval under water for 1st time

For the first time since President Joe Biden’s election, a majority of New Hampshire residents disapprove of his job performance, while six in 10 think he has mishandled foreign policy, according to the University of New Hampshire’s latest poll. Among residents, 54% say they disapproved of the job Biden is...
8 Things Ethanol Groups Want From EPA on GHG Emissions Standards

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- When EPA released a proposal to revise light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards earlier this year, ethanol interests were disappointed to see high-octane fuels were not part of the equation. High-octane fuels like ethanol have been found to have cleaner tailpipe emissions and provide a potentially...
NGVAmerica President Pushes for NGV Inclusion in EPA Hearing

NGVAmerica President Dan Gage provided testimony at U.S. EPA’s hearing on August 25 on the Biden administration’s notice of proposed rulemaking to revise the greenhouse gas emission standards for light-duty vehicles for Model Year 2023 and later. The much-expected action proposes to restore emission standards back to levels that are...

