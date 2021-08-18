Cancel
Whatcom County, WA

Primary to the Left

cascadiaweekly.com
 8 days ago

PRIMARY TO THE LEFT: The most interesting question in the August primary for local elections was whether south Bellingham held a sufficiently liberal voting surplus to allow two progressive candidates to square off against one another in the general election. Despite a relatively low voter turnout that threatened this presumed surplus, the question was answered satisfactorily in the affirmative: Progressive candidates Kaylee Galloway and Eddy Ury will test one another’s ideas for Whatcom County Council into November.

