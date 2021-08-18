McClain new chamber director

Lake County Chamber of Commerce hired a familiar face to be its new executive director — Briana McClain. McClain was assistant director at the Lake County Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2018; she left to focus on spending the first two years with her newborn, Emma Perez. McClain said she wanted to spend that time with her daughter before contemplating coming back. During the time she was away she was named exalted ruler of the Lakeview Elks Lodge.