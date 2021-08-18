Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

With SPAC Listing Complete, HotelPlanner CEO Turns To Rebound In Luxury And Leisure Travel

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travel will rebound beyond the current pandemic and beyond the delta variant — but it’s going to look different. In an interview with Karen Webster, HotelPlanner CEO Tim Hentschel said business-related travel will likely face a headwind, at least in part because corporate-related events will have a “hybrid” component (think streaming and Skype). That will eat into in-person bookings, at least a bit.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Travel Agency#Leisure#Ceo#Skype#Reservations Com#Astrea Acquisition Corp#Spac#Ota#Percent 15 Percent#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Related
Travelhotelnewsresource.com

Can Corporate Travel Take off Again? - Travel Weekly

Business travel has a place in the post-pandemic, net-zero future, argues Rick Lewis of BCG. With aircraft grounded and first-class lounges empty, the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with longer-term climate change concerns appears to have irrevocably affected business travel. Why cross international borders if you can meet on Zoom? Yet, after...
Economytravelweekly.com

IHG launches new luxury collection brand

IHG Hotels & Resorts unveiled its newest brand on Tuesday, the 17th one in its portfolio. Dubbed the Vignette Collection, it will be part of the company's luxury and lifestyle group. "Our new Vignette Collection gives IHG a compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining...
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Save thousands on a luxury all-inclusive by leveraging the World of Hyatt credit card

“I don’t want a free vacation” — said no one ever. All-inclusive resorts have become increasingly popular, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone are the days of mediocre, soggy food and cringe-worthy rooms that all-inclusives used to be infamous for. Thousands of five-star all-inclusive resorts have popped up around the world, promising guests luxury experiences with gourmet dining and world-class bars, fun activities and high-end service. The only downside is these luxury hotels often come with a high price tag, but they don’t have to.
Hair CarePosted by
pymnts

DivideBuy And Cloud Nine Hair Team To Offer Customers Interest-Free Credit

Customers of Cloud Nine Hair will now have access to interest-free credit, following a strategic partnership between the hair product retailer and U.K. LendTech provider DivideBuy. In a Wednesday (Aug. 25) announcement, DivideBuy Business Development Director James Bradley said Cloud Nine’s success in the hair and beauty industry adds strength...
Industryvacationstravel.com

These luxury hotels are offing a FREE upgrade to vaccinated travellers

Crystalbrook Collection will offer complimentary room upgrades to fully vaccinated guests who stay before 20 December 2021. The sustainably-led hospitality group joins the likes of Qantas, Virgin Australia and Uber by implementing a vaccine incentive strategy. Vaccinated guests can claim their upgrade at any one of Crystalbook Collection’s luxury resorts....
Travelbusinesstravelnews.com

'Nimble' SMEs Lead Corporate Travel Recovery

Business travel recovery looks bumpy, with Covid-19 cases on the rise in many geographies, international travel still lagging and many companies postponing their return to the office. One recovery element that has remained consistent, however, is that small- and midsize companies jump-started the return to travel after March 2020. Airlines,...
TravelInvestorPlace

AirBnb Stock Is Still Poised To Benefit From a Travel Rebound

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock should have gotten a lot more juice after its recently-released Q2 2021 results beat expectations. However, the continued challenges faced by the travel industry damped investor’s enthusiasm. ABNB stock continues to consolidate at the range of $130 to $155. This is quite a fall from its all-time...
Singaporephocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: StayTick is a membership-based hotel booking platform

For an annual membership fee of €25, StayTick says its members save up to 25% on bookings at more than 500,000 hotels worldwide. The founders have experience at traditional travel agencies as well as companies such as Barcelo Group, Expedia and BeMyGuest. What is your 30-second pitch to investors?. StayTick...
TechnologyTravelDailyNews.com

BCD Travel Survey: Business travelers pinpoint shortcomings of virtual meetings and want decision-making power

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS – Business travelers are raising concerns about the reliance on screen-based interaction as their primary meeting method. Now more than ever, they are also looking for control, ease and simplicity, according to a recent survey of 738 business travelers worldwide. Leading travel management company BCD Travel conducted the survey from July 6-20.
Marketsphocuswire.com

Travel startup investment to hit $44B in 2021

The number of travel and mobility startups has grown 5% so far in 2021 compared with 2020, according to a report. Lufthansa Innovation Hub’s Travel and Mobility Tech startup investment report registers 2,800 startups across six segments of ground transportation, aviation, hospitality, advanced technology, on trip assistance and search, inspire, book.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

St. Maarten offers IATA-registered advisors perks

St. Maarten introduced a new program that offers discounts and perks to IATA-registered travel agents from September through November. The initiative will allow agents to take advantage of special rates at accommodations, restaurants, retail stores and experiences. More than 20 hotels throughout the island are extending special rates of $75...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

How subscription models can democratize Luxury Travel

Coming out of the pandemic and even before, there’s been an unmistakable trend toward disruption and rewriting the rules of engagement in the accommodations space. The lines between traditional lodging alternatives, shared arrangements and other forms of temporary accommodation continue to blur; at the same time, the rise of lifestyle-driven offerings continues to at once remake and respond to changing consumer expectations and preferences.
MarketsPosted by
Cheddar News

Vivid Seats CEO on Live Events Rebound Effect on Sales, Q2 Earnings

Online ticketing platform Vivid Seats is rebounding from a $28 million loss last year due to COVID-19's impact on the live entertainment industry. CEO Stan Chia joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the company's bounceback second quarter after making more than $115 million in revenue. He also talked about steps the company took to keep fans connected to the platform while live events were on pause, including a rewards program and a newly designed app, and addressed potential plans for the surging delta variant.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Top Luxury Spots For International Travellers

Virtuoso recently reviewed insights garnered by users of Wanderlist, the network’s free interactive social site for travel dreaming and planning. A predictor of where high net worth clients are heading next, Wanderlist compiles the destinations and experiences travelers are most anticipating in the future (pending travel restrictions). Here are their top 10.
LifestyleThe Points Guy

Allegiant announces Allways Rewards, a brand new loyalty program for leisure travelers

Allegiant — the popular Las Vegas-based low-cost carrier — just introduced its own loyalty program, Allways Rewards. This is the first time the airline has delved into the loyalty space, and brands it as “the first airline loyalty program designed specifically for leisure travelers.” This comes after months of rapid expansion for Allegiant, wherein the airline has expanded its footprint to include dozens of new routes.
TravelDailyNews.com

Hyatt to acquire Apple Leisure Group, expanding global brand presence in luxury leisure travel

CHICAGO – Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Hyatt has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a leading luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $2.7 billion in cash. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. . ALG’s resort brand management...
Economycheddar.com

HotelPlanner to Go Public in Three-Way SPAC Merger

One company is looking to reimage the hotel booking experience for travelers. Hotelplanner.com is a hotel and event booking technology platform that's now merging with reservations.com and Astrea Acquisition Corp. Now, the company plans to go public on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'hotp.' Tim Hentschel, CEO and co-founder of HotelPlanner joins us to talk about the acquisition.
Businesstravelweekly.com

Discussing Apple deal, Hyatt CEO highlights strength of leisure travel

In a Monday call with investors, Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian shed more light on the company's blockbuster deal to acquire Apple Leisure Group (ALG), which Hoplamazian asserted will catapult Hyatt to the world's top operator of luxury all-inclusive resorts in terms of room count. The centerpiece of the $2.7 billion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy