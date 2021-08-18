Grand jury indictments

The defendant, Anabel Fortune Haggarty, has been accused by the Grand Jury of Lake County of the following offenses: 1. Burglary in the second degree — on or about July 5, 2021, in Lake County, did unlawfully and knowingly enter or remain in a building located at 96355 Hwy 140E, Lakeview, with the intent to commit the crime of criminal mischief in the third degree therein. 2. Criminal trespass in the second degree — on or about July 5, 2021, in Lake County, did unlawfully and knowingly enter or remain in or upon the premises located at 96355 Hwy 140E, Lakeview. 3. Criminal mischief in the third degree — on or about July 5, 2021, in Lake County, did, with the intent to cause substantial inconvenience to the victim, unlawfully and knowingly tamper or interfere with 96355 Hwy 140E, Lakeview, the property of the victim, by rearranging items inside the residence on the aforementioned property, the said defendant having no right to do so nor reasonable grounds to believe that the said defendant had such right.