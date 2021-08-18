Locals attend Blue Marmot open house
Representatives from different departments within EDP Renewables were in attendance at an open house for the proposed Blue Marmot Solar Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 10. This was the first public open house that was not virtual for the public to learn more information about the new proposed location for the Blue Marmot Solar Facility several miles north of Lakeview. There have been public meetings in the past, but due to COVID restrictions they were held virtually.www.lakecountyexam.com
