Hastings, NE

Construction soon to begin at Theatre District

By Tony Herrman therrman@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 7 days ago

Grading work should begin next week at the former Imperial Mall site to make way for the first phase of the planned Theatre District project. Attorney Tom Huston, representing Perry Reid Properties of Lincoln and its affiliate Theatre District LLC, gave that update during the Hastings Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday where commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend approval of the plan modification for the Theatre District Redevelopment Project. Commission member Jacque Cranson was absent.

