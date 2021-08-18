Cancel
Business

Sustainable Electricity Sources

By Francesca Mercurio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurniture giant IKEA has announced it will launch a renewable energy service beginning with its Swedish market. STRÖMMA is the name of IKEA's new monthly electricity subscription that will offer renewable energy sources powered by wind and solar energy. The new service will be completed with an app that will let users track their electricity usage. The app will also allow existing customers who use IKEA's current solar panels to track their energy production and sell back surplus energy. In an effort to promote the production of new energy sites, IKEA's energy comes from wind and solar sites that are five years old or less.

#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Electricity#New Energy#Swedish
