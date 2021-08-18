Artisan-Style Canned Cocktails

Whether tending bar at home or crafting cocktails for some of the best restaurants around Nashville, Mike Wolf turns to his garden when he’s brainstorming a new drink. Herbs, berries, and edible flowers of all kinds have found their way into his glasses, and come late summer, figs are one of his favorite sources of botanical inspiration. “They’re both exotic and easy to grow,” says Wolf, the author of the drinks guides Garden to Glass and Barantined and host of the Liquid Gold podcast. “The flavor is luscious, sweet, and a little nutty. I love how it hints at other ingredients, almost nudging you to pair it with certain things.” Those primo pairings include citrus, honey, and coconut—the edible leaves of fig trees have a subtle coconut flavor and are great for muddling into drinks (see recipe). “Figs also work really well with savory herbs like thyme, sage, and rosemary, and would be delicious in nonalcoholic iced and hot tea preparations,” Wolf says.