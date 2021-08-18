Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Artisan-Style Canned Cocktails

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sagamore Spirit Rye cocktails have been introduced by the brand as its first-ever lineup of canned craft cocktails that will provide discerning drinkers with an easy way to enjoy a premium libation. The drink range is achieved using the brand's four-year-old straight rye whiskey along with natural ingredients to help the flavors shine through. The cocktails come in three flavor options to choose from including Honey Paloma, Black-Eyed Rye and Lemon Tea Fizz.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rye Whiskey#Artisan#Craft Cocktails#Food Drink#Cane Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksBHG

Rhubarb Cocktail

In a cocktail shaker combine ginger and sliced rhubarb; crush against side with a muddler or the back of a spoon. Add vodka, Rhubarb Syrup, and lime juice. Add ice cubes; cover and shake until very cold. Strain liquid through a small fine-mesh sieve into a tall ice-filled glass. Top with club soda. If desired, serve with a lime slice, rhubarb swizzle stick, and/or rhubarb peel curl.
Food & Drinksmightymrs.com

Thin Mint Cocktail

Two ingredients. Tastes just like a Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie. Perfect for the holidays or St. Patrick’s Day or any day really. Ladies and gentlemen, this is going to be epic! Ready? Introducing… the Thin Mint Cocktail. Two ingredients. Tastes just like a Thin Mint Girl Scout cookie. Perfect...
Food & Drinkscoastalillustrated.com

Discovering cocktail + dessert pairings

Some friends recently took my wife and me out to a lovely and extravagant dinner at Delaney’s. It was a perfect evening – an icy martini for me to start, an amazing shrimp Provençal with a glass of Fess Parker Chardonnay to continue, and of course the finale – dessert. I’ve often heard the saying “life is short – eat dessert first.” In this instance it was a saying with merit; the crème brulee was to die for – though we could only manage a bite or two each after our filling meal. We enjoyed coffee with our rich sweet – but afterward I was wondering what type of libation might also pair well with dessert.
Food & DrinksBevNET.com

BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1

BevNET's Cocktail Showdown is an opportunity for entrepreneurs representing early-stage ready-to-drink/ready-to-pour (RTD/RTP) cocktail brands to present their business plans and products to a panel of expert judges and win a $10,000 prize package. Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, the BevNET Cocktail Showdown will focus on...
Chicago, ILconciergepreferred.com

5 Places to Grab a Cocktail

In the basement of the always-happening Hoxton Hotel, this cocktail den serves up 52 cocktail options and live music. Famous in the city for it’s gin cocktails, there’s so much more to this local hangout than gin. Try the rum-packed Swizzle 32 or the tequila and mezcal-filled Field With a Twist in addition to craft brews and daily punch specials.
Drinkscreativeloafing.com

Artisan Wine Tasting Oasis

General Admission, VIP GOLD, and VIP PLATINUM tickets are available for this event. Our Artisan Wine can't be found in grocery or package stores, only in fine restaurants and are made from low production wineries. Admission cost paid include a $5 event fee and the remainder of the cost is a usable cover to spend on any store items except optional wine tasting flights.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Floral Cocktail Bars

Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN is a flower shop and cocktail bar from ST~GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur that serves as a fresh and inspiring destination, as well as one that helps to promote a sense of community after a long period of separation and isolation. The hybrid shop was created in collaboration with artistic visionaries and it offers exclusive performances, a bespoke Spritz station and artfully crafted cocktails to fuel a creative resurgence in the community.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Artisan restaurant to open this month

TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern is set for an August opening inside the Delamar Traverse City hotel. Two Artisan locations already are in operation, in West Hartford and Southport, Connecticut. It is billed as a casual fine dining restaurant. “We think that you know there’s certainly an...
Drinksbevnewsonline.com

New Canned Cocktail, Spritz Society, Launches

It's a direct-to-consumer launch. The beverage has a base of 100% real white wine made from grapes harvested in California, infused with natural fruit flavors and a touch of effervescence. Produced in Sonoma, the ready-to-drink natural Spritzes will... This content is for paid subscribers only. We invite you to join...
Drinksimbibemagazine.com

Death or Glory: A Scotch Cocktail

A warm-weather whisky cocktail. With so many types of Scotch whisky to choose from, it can be hard to pick just one for a cocktail. A solution? Bring two styles together, such as in this cocktail, which uses a blended malt whisky for the base, accented by a rinse of a peated single malt.
Food & DrinksGarden & Gun

Figs for Your Summer Cocktails

Whether tending bar at home or crafting cocktails for some of the best restaurants around Nashville, Mike Wolf turns to his garden when he’s brainstorming a new drink. Herbs, berries, and edible flowers of all kinds have found their way into his glasses, and come late summer, figs are one of his favorite sources of botanical inspiration. “They’re both exotic and easy to grow,” says Wolf, the author of the drinks guides Garden to Glass and Barantined and host of the Liquid Gold podcast. “The flavor is luscious, sweet, and a little nutty. I love how it hints at other ingredients, almost nudging you to pair it with certain things.” Those primo pairings include citrus, honey, and coconut—the edible leaves of fig trees have a subtle coconut flavor and are great for muddling into drinks (see recipe). “Figs also work really well with savory herbs like thyme, sage, and rosemary, and would be delicious in nonalcoholic iced and hot tea preparations,” Wolf says.
Food & Drinksmightymrs.com

Island Time Cocktail

You’re going to love this Island Time cocktail! All you need is some blue curaçao and pineapple juice. The rest of the fun is in the presentation. This post may contain affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn a commission. This Island Time cocktail is for you if:. You’re craving...
Recipesthemanual.com

The 11 Best Cocktail Books Money Can Buy

Cocktail culture is dense enough that it takes some literature to navigate it properly. Luckily, there are entire libraries devoted to the craft. What makes a great cocktail book? Some, like the best cookbooks ever written, offer tremendous recipes and critical written advice. Others explore the history of the category and how it came to be. Some cocktail books focus on fascinating niches within the realm and some look to blow up the whole ship with revolutionary new approaches and philosophies.
BHG

Artisan Sourdough

How to Make Artisan Sourdough Bread at Home | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens. Read the full recipe after the video. In a 4 1/2 to 5-qt. bowl whisk together starter and water until combined. Using a rubber spatula and your hands stir in both flours until the flour is incorporated and no dry bits remain. (This is the autolayse. The dough should not feel too wet or sticky. It's okay if dough is a bit shaggy. You'll be adding more water in the next step.) Cover with a towel and let rest 30 minutes.
Drinksdiffordsguide.com

20 best Prosecco cocktails

With its dry biscuity flavours, champagne offers upmarket decadence while prosecco is lighter, fruitier, and arguably altogether more fun and frivolous. In cocktail recipes, prosecco's persona is most often plays out in spritz-style drinks, its fruity richness balancing bittersweet aperitivo liqueurs and/or white wine's tart acidity. Follows our pick of...
Food & Drinksflicksandfood.com

Ferragosto Can be Celebrated Anywhere with Amazing Cocktails

Ferragosto Italian Holiday is Celebrated August 15 with Refreshing Italian Cocktails. Ferragosto is coming up on August 15th and what better way to celebrate this Italian holiday than with some refreshing Italian cocktails? This is a big national celebration that marks the height of the Italian summer, and includes concerts, outdoor festivals and many feasts with friends and family before they head away on vacation.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Alcohol-Free Botanical Cocktails

The Fine People's non-alcoholic cocktails provide a premium drinking experience with a blend of distilled extracts, tinctures and natural flavors. These new non-alcoholic Finery 0% Cocktails offer sophisticated, alcohol-free drinking experiences that are free from sugar, carbs, gluten and preservatives, and the range for ingredient-conscious consumers also includes vegan-friendly options. As The Fine People co-founder Jane Alla describes, "With more people looking for non-alcoholic drink options than ever before, we wanted to offer a delicious drink without the sugary calories often associated with non-alcoholic drinks."

Comments / 0

Community Policy