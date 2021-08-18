Artisan-Style Canned Cocktails
The Sagamore Spirit Rye cocktails have been introduced by the brand as its first-ever lineup of canned craft cocktails that will provide discerning drinkers with an easy way to enjoy a premium libation. The drink range is achieved using the brand's four-year-old straight rye whiskey along with natural ingredients to help the flavors shine through. The cocktails come in three flavor options to choose from including Honey Paloma, Black-Eyed Rye and Lemon Tea Fizz.www.trendhunter.com
