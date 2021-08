Economists at Credit Suisse continue to expect EUR/CZK to hover in the 25.50 area for now, as investors look set to retain split views on the magnitude of the possible policy rate hike at the 30 September central bank meeting. Beyond the very short-term, they set a medium-term target of 25.20 for EUR/CZK as the central bank is set to surprise markets on the hawkish side later this year.