The U.S. and Afghan women are skeptical of the Taliban's newly professed tolerance

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban's longtime spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in his first-ever public appearance, told reporters in Kabul on Tuesday that the Taliban has declared an "amnesty" for officials of the U.S.-backed government it just toppled, "pardoned all those who have fought against us," and is "committed to the rights of women under the system of Islamic law," including working and attending school "within our frameworks." He also endorsed an "independent" media so long as journalists don't "work against national values," and assured the world that Afghanistan won't be used as a base to attack other countries this time around.

