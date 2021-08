Three police officers were shot and another was injured in New Mexico on Thursday morning, in an exchange of gunfire that led to a major manhunt in northeast Albuquerque. Officers were responding to a call about an armed robbery when the shooting occurred. One officer was hit in the chest and left in critical condition. Another was shot in the arm and a third in his bulletproof vest, while the fourth was hurt by a piece of shrapnel. All four were taken to hospital for treatment.