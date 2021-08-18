Bringing Common Sense to 'Brittle' AI Algorithms
The ongoing recalibration of AI research and development underscores a fundamental tenant of machine learning: We must learn to crawl before we can walk. Thus far, AI hype has mostly talked the talk rather than walking the walk. Returning to what appear to be engineering first principles, U.S. research efforts are attempting to move beyond current "brittle" AI models that excel at only specific tasks. The goal is developing more generalize models that can adapt much like humans do in new situations.www.eetimes.com
