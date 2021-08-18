Three Cheers: How a Trio of Downtown Galleries Are Keeping Art Alive
"I have a Motherwell in my window," says Athena A. Roesler, proprietor of the Gallery 2 Sun in the Warehouse Arts District. The work, by the famous Robert Motherwell, is a collage in black and tan, with a fragment of sheet music that suggests a violin. But the window also features paintings by living local artists. Currently, Howard Kline is showing bright works partly inspired by Abstract Expressionists like Motherwell.www.tucsonlocalmedia.com
Comments / 0