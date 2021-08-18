Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Florene George

times-georgian.com
 7 days ago

Florene Willoughby George, 85, died on Monday, Aug. 16,. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading. To plant a tree in memory of Florene George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesnsarrow.com

George W. Lucey

2 – 5 p.m. Please join George’s family and friends in sharing great memories and stories. Food and Beverages will be provided. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please use the login below to continue reading this article. To become a subscriber, please click here.
Obituariesnsarrow.com

Andrew George Ballweg

Andrew George Ballweg left this world as he had lived in it, quietly and without fanfare, leaving a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved him so dearly. Our Dad left us on August 3, 2021, joining his beloved wife Gerry, who passed away in October 2017. Full...
ObituariesHudson Star-Observer

Margaret “Maggie” Harris

Maggie P Harris was born to a very young, sixteen year old mother, whom herself had married young to escape an abusive home. She was born in June 30, 1961 in the town of Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent the first part of her childhood. However, by the age of one she contracted polio, an illness that she survived, but it tragically left her with little use of right leg. As a result she required a brace to walk for the rest of her life. In spite of this she enjoyed playing various sports growing up, and was known for being a tom-boy. When she learned to drive she refused to park in handicap spaces, and would often shoot a little side-eye at anyone who was not overtly disabled that she spotted parking in one.
ObituariesRiver Falls Journal

Margaret “Maggie” Harris

Maggie P Harris was born to a very young, sixteen year old mother, whom herself had married young to escape an abusive home. She was born in June 30, 1961 in the town of Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent the first part of her childhood. However, by the age of one she contracted polio, an illness that she survived, but it tragically left her with little use of right leg. As a result she required a brace to walk for the rest of her life. In spite of this she enjoyed playing various sports growing up, and was known for being a tom-boy. When she learned to drive she refused to park in handicap spaces, and would often shoot a little side-eye at anyone who was not overtly disabled that she spotted parking in one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy