Binance Appoints Former US Treasury Enforcer to Anti-Money Laundering Role

"The Hash" hosts discuss today's hot topics: Visa is hopping on the NFT bandwagon with its purchase of Cryptopunk 7610 for $150K, Poly Network confirms the hacker has submitted a valid key for the remaining $141 million stolen from the network, USDC issuer Circle says the stablecoin will be fully backed by cash and U.S. Treasurys by September, and a Deloitte survey suggests most executives see digital assets as strong fiat alternative in next five to ten years. Plus, Onlyfans' content control has deeper repercussions than you think.