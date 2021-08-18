Cancel
Economy

Binance Appoints Former US Treasury Enforcer to Anti-Money Laundering Role

By Jamie Crawley
CoinDesk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Monahan joins the crypto exchange with 30 years' experience in government service, mostly as a U.S. Treasury criminal investigator. Binance took another step in its efforts to assuage heightened regulatory scrutiny by naming a former U.S. Treasury enforcement investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer. In an interview with Bloomberg, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao indicated that more senior hires are to follow.

