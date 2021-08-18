UA announces return to live theatre for upcoming season

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University announced their upcoming season will premier at the new Martin Center for the Arts. This is the first time the department will operate and perform in the center since its completion in the fall semester of 2020. The season officially begins in November with a comedy titled “Men on Boats”. The play features an all-female cast and tells the story of an exploration crew that set out to journey the Colorado River in the late-1800s. It runs from November 18th to the 21st. Two more shows will follow in February and April. All shows will take place at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts. More info here.