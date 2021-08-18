Cancel
UA announces return to live theatre for upcoming season

By Jeff Gardner, Tucson Local Media
tucsonlocalmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from the University of Arizona’s School of Theatre, Film & Television are finally returning to the stage for in-person performances this October. The School of Theatre, Film & Television recently announced its 2021 & 2022 season, which will comprise four shows produced by the Arizona Repertory Theatre and two productions by the student-devised Next Performance Collective, including a brand new festival.

www.tucsonlocalmedia.com

