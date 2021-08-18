The Republicans running for the open Ohio U.S. Senate seat are quite wealthy: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One school district in Ohio had to quickly concede to the coronavirus. You can listen online here. Fairfield Local Schools in Highland County is shutting down until Aug. 31 after reporting 14.5 percent of all students were out sick on Monday, a number that jumped 31.5 percent in the one week the district was open. Health experts warn COVID-19 could quickly spread as students return to classes, especially in districts where masks are not required. The number of cases in Ohio is rising quickly, reaching a six-month high of 4,117 cases reported on Tuesday. And an effort by Sam Randazzo — former chief utility regulator for Ohio — to reverse court orders freezing $8 million of his assets has been rejected by a judge.