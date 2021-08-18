Cancel
Ohio State

The Republicans running for the open Ohio U.S. Senate seat are quite wealthy: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate are not hurting financially. You can listen online here. Financial disclosure statements from Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and Bernie Moreno show they're all multimillionaires. Their wealth includes millions in personal income and household assets. Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Tim Ryan owes more money than he has in assets, records show. In Cleveland, some City Council members want to give $5 million in stimulus money to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. And Cuyahoga County is considering offering employees $100 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

