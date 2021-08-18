Cancel
Friends foundation fundraiser helps offset wind damage at Coeur d'Alene Golf Club

Coeur d'Alene Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Adams, left, chairman of the Friends Foundation's January Wind Storm Recovery Campaign, presents a check for $29,293 to Craig Paterson, president of the Coeur d'Alene Golf Club. Looking on is PGA professional Brent Walsh, third from left; Paul Hill, vice president of the Coeur d'Alene Golf Club board of directors; Dave Patser, Friends Foundation president; and golf course superintendent Brandon Bubar. "And I just got another $150, so now we're at $29,443," said Ken Catalano, vice president of the Friends Foundation. The money goes to the golf course, to help offset expenses incurred from the January windstorm — the difference between the amount of money needed to repair the damage, and the amount coming from the insurance company, represented a shortfall of some $43,000. The foundation sent out more than 500 direct-mail pieces to folks who lived near the golf course, and 4,026 emails to people who had played the course and left their email addresses. "We've had responses from Canada, the East Coast, a couple organizations in Chicago," Catalano said. "It's been pretty dag-gone phenomenal; I am really impressed."

