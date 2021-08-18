Cancel
White Pine County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: White Pine County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern White Pine County through 200 AM PDT At 135 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Partoun, or 36 miles southeast of Schellbourne, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern White Pine County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

