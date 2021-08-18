Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken; Campbell; Mason; Pendleton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MASON, NORTHERN BRACKEN, SOUTHERN CAMPBELL, NORTHEASTERN PENDLETON, SOUTHERN CLERMONT AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EDT At 103 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Felicity, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Bethel, New Richmond, Ripley, Augusta, Felicity, Russellville, Hamersville, Dover, Higginsport, Mentor, Moscow, Neville, California, Chilo, Mount Auburn, Willow Grove, Bradford, Saltair and Nicholsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH