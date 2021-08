Toby gets so sad when his dad leaves him at home, but his reaction when he comes back is the definition of pure joy. Like many dogs, Toby has separation anxiety, but this pup’s desire to be with his human 24/7 is so strong that he’ll wait on the balcony, staring in the direction he knows his dad will appear from. Luckily, Toby isn’t on his own while he waits — his brother and other family members are around to support him.