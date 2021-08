Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has officially declared August 18, 2021, as ‘Charlie Daniels Day’ across the Volunteer State. The proclamation comes as friends, family and fans gear up to celebrate the late musical icon at the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels. The star-studded live concert event is set to take place on August 18 at 7 p.m. at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.