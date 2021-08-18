Cancel
Danville Small Business Leader Interviewed By The Virginia Council on Economic Education On Life After High School – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
Cover picture for the articleA lot of things are happening in Danville, Virginia. While recent census news has shown that the population in Pittsylvania County has declined by 3,000 people in the past decade, and the city has also seen a population decline over the past thirty years, the reality is things are bottoming out in terms of population and economic growth in the city of Danville. New industry has arrived and the coming Caesar’s casino is already fueling more construction in the area visible to everyone to provide for the thousands of additional jobs it will bring. This means that some who may have been forced to leave once they graduate from high school will now be able to stay and some new people will move into the area.

