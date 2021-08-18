The effect of height on estimates of the change in BMI-based prevalence of childhood obesity

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Cascade genetic testing is the identification of individuals at risk for a hereditary condition by genetic testing in relatives of people known to possess particular genetic variants. Cascade testing has health system implications, however cascade costs and health effects are not considered in health technology assessments (HTAs) that focus on costs and health consequences in individual patients. Cascade health service use must be better understood to be incorporated in HTA of emerging genetic tests for children. The purpose of this review was to characterise published research related to patterns and costs of cascade health service use by relatives of children with any condition diagnosed through genetic testing. To this end, a scoping literature review was conducted. Citation databases were searched for English-language papers reporting uptake, costs, downstream health service use, or cost-effectiveness of cascade investigations of relatives of children who receive a genetic diagnosis. Included publications were critically appraised, and findings were synthesised. Twenty publications were included. Sixteen had a paediatric proband population; four had a combined paediatric and adult proband population. Uptake of cascade testing varied across diseases, from 37% for cystic fibrosis, 39% to 65% for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and 90% for rare monogenic conditions. Two studies evaluated costs. It was concluded that cascade testing in the child-to-parent direction has been reported in a variety of diseases, and that understanding the scope of cascade testing will aid in the design and conduct of HTA of emerging genetic technologies to better inform funding and policy decisions.