The effect of height on estimates of the change in BMI-based prevalence of childhood obesity

By Richard D. Telford ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4485-9362
Nature.com
 8 days ago

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Body mass index (BMI, body mass/height2) is biased toward height in children. Here we investigate how change in population height affected change in BMI-based estimates of the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Australian children. Subjects/methods. Height, weight, and percent body fat (%BF)...

Public Healthhealio.com

Lung function levels influence link between obesity, COVID-19 risk

In a new study, researchers found that obesity interacts with low underlying lung function and raises the risk for COVID-19, according to data published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. “Obesity is associated with immune suppression and may be associated with increased risk of COVID-19,” Dinh...
Public HealthNature.com

Association between obesity and hospital mortality in critical COVID-19: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. The impact of obesity on outcomes in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is not well understood and remains controversial. Recent studies suggest that obesity might be associated with higher morbidity and mortality in respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease). Our objective was to evaluate the association between obesity and hospital mortality in critical COVID-19 patients.
HealthNature.com

Contrasting dorsal caudate functional connectivity patterns between frontal and temporal cortex with BMI increase: link to cognitive flexibility

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with brain intrinsic functional reorganization. However, little is known about the BMI-related interhemispheric functional connectivity (IHFC) alterations, and their link with executive function in young healthy adults. Methods. We examined voxel-mirrored homotopic connectivity (VMHC) patterns in 417 young adults from...
ScienceNature.com

Asymptomatic bacteriuria and antibiotic resistance profile in children with neurogenic bladder who require clean intermittent catheterization

A retrospective cohort study. To document the prevalence of asymptomatic bacteriuria and to characterize the resistance patterns to antibiotics among children with neurogenic bladder who require clean intermittent catheterization, with an emphasis on multidrug resistance. Setting. A national referral pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation facility in Jerusalem, Israel. Methods. Routine urine...
HealthNature.com

Cascade health service use in family members following genetic testing in children: a scoping literature review

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Cascade genetic testing is the identification of individuals at risk for a hereditary condition by genetic testing in relatives of people known to possess particular genetic variants. Cascade testing has health system implications, however cascade costs and health effects are not considered in health technology assessments (HTAs) that focus on costs and health consequences in individual patients. Cascade health service use must be better understood to be incorporated in HTA of emerging genetic tests for children. The purpose of this review was to characterise published research related to patterns and costs of cascade health service use by relatives of children with any condition diagnosed through genetic testing. To this end, a scoping literature review was conducted. Citation databases were searched for English-language papers reporting uptake, costs, downstream health service use, or cost-effectiveness of cascade investigations of relatives of children who receive a genetic diagnosis. Included publications were critically appraised, and findings were synthesised. Twenty publications were included. Sixteen had a paediatric proband population; four had a combined paediatric and adult proband population. Uptake of cascade testing varied across diseases, from 37% for cystic fibrosis, 39% to 65% for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and 90% for rare monogenic conditions. Two studies evaluated costs. It was concluded that cascade testing in the child-to-parent direction has been reported in a variety of diseases, and that understanding the scope of cascade testing will aid in the design and conduct of HTA of emerging genetic technologies to better inform funding and policy decisions.
ScienceNature.com

Early prognosis of respiratory virus shedding in humans

This paper addresses the development of predictive models for distinguishing pre-symptomatic infections from uninfected individuals. Our machine learning experiments are conducted on publicly available challenge studies that collected whole-blood transcriptomics data from individuals infected with HRV, RSV, H1N1, and H3N2. We address the problem of identifying discriminatory biomarkers between controls and eventual shedders in the first 32 h post-infection. Our exploratory analysis shows that the most discriminatory biomarkers exhibit a strong dependence on time over the course of the human response to infection. We visualize the feature sets to provide evidence of the rapid evolution of the gene expression profiles. To quantify this observation, we partition the data in the first 32 h into four equal time windows of 8 h each and identify all discriminatory biomarkers using sparsity-promoting classifiers and Iterated Feature Removal. We then perform a comparative machine learning classification analysis using linear support vector machines, artificial neural networks and Centroid-Encoder. We present a range of experiments on different groupings of the diseases to demonstrate the robustness of the resulting models.
ScienceNature.com

Reveals of candidate active ingredients in Justicia and its anti-thrombotic action of mechanism based on network pharmacology approach and experimental validation

Thrombotic diseases seriously threaten human life. Justicia, as a common Chinese medicine, is usually used for anti-inflammatory treatment, and further studies have found that it has an inhibitory effect on platelet aggregation. Therefore, it can be inferred that Justicia can be used as a therapeutic drug for thrombosis. This work aims to reveal the pharmacological mechanism of the anti-thrombotic effect of Justicia through network pharmacology combined with wet experimental verification. During the analysis, 461 compound targets were predicted from various databases and 881 thrombus-related targets were collected. Then, herb-compound-target network and protein–protein interaction network of disease and prediction targets were constructed and cluster analysis was applied to further explore the connection between the targets. In addition, Gene Ontology (GO) and pathway (KEGG) enrichment were used to further determine the association between target proteins and diseases. Finally, the expression of hub target proteins of the core component and the anti-thrombotic effect of Justicia’s core compounds were verified by experiments. In conclusion, the core bioactive components, especially justicidin D, can reduce thrombosis by regulating F2, MMP9, CXCL12, MET, RAC1, PDE5A, and ABCB1. The combination of network pharmacology and the experimental research strategies proposed in this paper provides a comprehensive method for systematically exploring the therapeutic mechanism of multi-component medicine.
FitnessNature.com

A wild approach to obesity prevention

Obesity is a growing public-health problem that has been linked to lifestyle changes affecting the diet, which in turn may lead to changes in the commensal microbiota. Hild et al. show that mice colonized with microbiota derived from wild-caught mice are protected against diet-induced obesity, specifically when this microbial colonization occurs early in life.
Healthachi.net

Childhood Obesity, Socioeconomic Status Linked, ACHI Research Shows

Childhood obesity and socioeconomic status are closely linked in Arkansas, research by ACHI suggests. Arkansas’s childhood obesity rate continues to be one of the highest in the nation, according to the most recent report by the National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH). Since the 2003-04 school year, ACHI has been analyzing and reporting on public school students’ body mass index (BMI) measurements and weight status to study trends. Recently, our focus has shifted to identifying individual and neighborhood-level characteristics associated with childhood obesity. We also study how weight status in young children changes as children get older. The goal of this research is to help guide the development of public policies to combat the childhood obesity epidemic.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical Bayesian estimation of covariate effects on airway and alveolar nitric oxide

Exhaled breath biomarkers are an important emerging field. The fractional concentration of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) is a marker of airway inflammation with clinical and epidemiological applications (e.g., air pollution health effects studies). Systems of differential equations describe FeNO—measured non-invasively at the mouth—as a function of exhalation flow rate and parameters representing airway and alveolar sources of NO in the airway. Traditionally, NO parameters have been estimated separately for each study participant (Stage I) and then related to covariates (Stage II). Statistical properties of these two-step approaches have not been investigated. In simulation studies, we evaluated finite sample properties of existing two-step methods as well as a novel Unified Hierarchical Bayesian (U-HB) model. The U-HB is a one-step estimation method developed with the goal of properly propagating uncertainty as well as increasing power and reducing type I error for estimating associations of covariates with NO parameters. We demonstrated the U-HB method in an analysis of data from the southern California Children’s Health Study relating traffic-related air pollution exposure to airway and alveolar airway inflammation.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Estimated visceral adiposity is associated with risk of cardiometabolic conditions in a population based study

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88587-9, published online 27 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Abstract and the Results section, under the subheading ‘VAT association with all cardiometabolic conditions’, where. “The total adjusted odds ratio (AOR, [95% CI]) for hypertension, prediabetes/diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, and hypertriglyceridemia for...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Autonomic cardiovascular dysfunction during simple arithmetic test in a patient with cervical spinal cord injury—a case report

Spinal cord injury (SCI) disrupts autonomic control of the cardiovascular system, which may lead to autonomic dysfunction. Growing amounts of evidence support the possibility that systemic and cerebral hemodynamic dysfunctions may contribute to cognitive deficits in patients with SCI. Case presentation. We present a case of autonomic cardiovascular dysfunction in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

