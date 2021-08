NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul will make history, becoming New York state’s first female governor. But Hochul is stepping in at a time of crisis. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Hochul may have always dreamed of getting the top job, but you know the old saying: Be careful what you wish for. She’s grabbing the baton at a time of crisis: A tropical storm crisis, a COVID crisis, a rent crisis, a budget crisis, and on, and on, and on. “The expectation is that she will have to be ready on day one to make a million decisions, to take...