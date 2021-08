Cathie Wood is an American investor and is known as a star stock picker. She founded ARK Invest, an investment management firm, in 2014. Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation Fund has given an average annual return of about 45% over the past five years. She had studied economics at USC under Art Laffer, who is the inventor of the Laffer Curve. Wood was a featured speaker at the World Economic Forum in 2016 and 2017. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Cathie Wood.