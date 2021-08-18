Surprising Consumer Activity May Suggest A Deeper Shift In The Markets – Chris Vermeulen (08/18/2021)
Recent economic data suggests that US consumers are starting to pull away from the types of buying/spending activities we saw after the COVID virus event that shifted the US economy away from travel/office and towards work-from-home solutions. The deep decline in the US and global economic indicators, as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown, prompted an incredible recovery rally phase in the markets that had everyone chasing the uptrend in stocks, housing prices, and other assets. Now that we are beyond 15+ months after the March 2020 COVID lows, a new dynamic may be setting up in the markets.wallstreetwindow.com
