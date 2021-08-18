Surprising Consumer Activity May Suggest A Deeper Shift In The Markets – Chris Vermeulen (08/18/2021)

With the stalling of the US dollar’s ​​gains ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium this week, gold rebounded higher to $1806, where it has settled as of this writing. This level is the highest for the yellow metal in nearly three weeks. In the first third of August, the price of gold fell to the support level of $1683, and since then it has been attempting to correct upwards. Gold prices are down 4% over the past three months. After yesterday's gains, the yellow metal is retreating from a weekly gain of 1%, to reduce its year-to-date to less than 5%. As for the price of silver, the sister commodity to gold, it also rose at the beginning of the week's trading. Silver futures rose to $23.645 an ounce. The price of the white metal fell by 0.8 percent last week, adding to the 2021 decline of nearly 11 percent.