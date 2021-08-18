This Day In History, August 18th, 2021 – “The Gloucester Sea Serpent”

It was just 120 years ago today, August 14, 1901, when Gustave Whitehead allegedly flew the first powered airplane. Now, you’re saying to yourself, what about Orville and Wilbur and that thing they did in 1903 at Kitty Hawk, well that is the glory of history for you. Believe it or not, history does sometimes change, don’t worry, we won the Revolution and WWII, and your birthdate is probably accurate as well. However, not everything in history is so well documented. You Viking fans can claim the discovery of the new world all you want, but it was Columbus who actually went back and started to settle places which still bear his handy work, instead of a few stones.