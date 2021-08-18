This Day In History, August 18th, 2021 – “The Gloucester Sea Serpent”
It was just 204 years ago today, August 18, 1817, that rumors and sightings of giant sea serpents lead to a government investigation into the accounts from eye witnesses. Ranging from 60 to 70 ft in length, these massive slippery agents of the devil appeared all over the coast of Massachusetts. At one point, a smaller version, believed to be the child of the sea serpent, was killed and put on display by a local farmer. However, don’t go looking for it now, for we only have drawings of the alleged beast. 204 years ago today, according to many in the area of Gloucester, Massachusetts, a giant sea serpent roamed the land.www.signalsaz.com
