Wirepas Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Industrial IoT Requirements with the Ground-breaking Wirepas Private 5G Solution
Its limitless scalability enables enterprises to add any number of new devices to the network, ensuring high performance and reliability. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Finland-based Wirepas Ltd. with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its novel Wirepas Private 5G solution. Operating on a dedicated global spectrum, it will be the world's first non-cellular 5G connectivity product.www.thepress.net
