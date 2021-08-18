Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Wirepas Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Industrial IoT Requirements with the Ground-breaking Wirepas Private 5G Solution

By Frost, Sullivan, Wirepas Ltd.
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Its limitless scalability enables enterprises to add any number of new devices to the network, ensuring high performance and reliability. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global 5G network infrastructure market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes the Finland-based Wirepas Ltd. with the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award for its novel Wirepas Private 5G solution. Operating on a dedicated global spectrum, it will be the world's first non-cellular 5G connectivity product.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
805
Followers
22K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Iot#Disruptive Technologies#Smart Manufacturing#Solution#Ground#Cnw#Wirepas Ltd#The Wirepas Private 5g#Mega Trends#View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Germany
Related
Technologytelecoms.com

NTT unveils “global” private 5G network

Japanese telecoms group offers cross-border 5G network-as-a-service platform but keeps schtum on ecosystem partners. Japan’s NTT claimed, somewhat ambitiously, that it had launched the first “globally available” private LTE/5G network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform. International might be a more accurate description of coverage – the last time Telecoms.com looked 5G coverage was...
Technologyaithority.com

Group-IB Recognized As A Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Leader By Frost & Sullivan

Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, has been named one of the leaders in the global cyber threat intelligence market by Frost & Sullivan. According to “Frost Radar: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, 2021,” Group-IB with its proprietary Threat Intelligence & Attribution (TI&A) platform is one of the most innovative threat intelligence vendors and the third-largest one, enjoying an over 15-percent share of the global market.
TechnologyNetwork World

Private 5G as a service is now a thing

A private 5G platform designed to offer the latest-generation licensed wireless technology to enterprise users as a service was announced today by Japanese telecom giant NTT. The company said its private 5G-as-a-service platform, which it calls P5G, would use CBRS, 4G/5G frequencies available as public licenses, and sub-6GHz bands in the US to provide businesses with their own 5G networks. The company said also that its platform is highly flexible, working with a wide variety of software standards and networking partners to ensure availability around the country.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

Frost & Sullivan Evaluates Future Growth Possibilities for Hospital at Home Care Delivery Model

Experts discuss how hospital at home can be one of the most significant growth opportunities in healthcare delivery and its possible impact for different stakeholders. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- After more than a decade as a niche offering, hospital-level care at home—some of it offered digitally—is rising, boosted by hospitals seeking to relieve overcrowding during the pandemic, changing patient preference, and insurers interested in lowering healthcare costs. Implementation roadblocks, including patient selection, care management and discharge for home care, will present new challenges and opportunities for a diverse hospital at home (HaH) player ecosystem.
TechnologyInformationWeek

Private 5G NaaS Is Coming to the Enterprise

For some enterprise IT shops, the thought of designing, deploying, and managing a cellular radio access network (RAN) is a foreign concept. After all, the use of cellular data networks has largely been relegated to nationwide carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Despite the hesitation, enterprise leadership is growing increasingly interested in private 5G in the Citizens Broadband Radio Spectrum (CBRS) and how it could alleviate many of their existing wireless shortcomings. Recognizing this, technology service providers are quickly working on developing a managed services model surrounding private 5G network technologies and how they can deliver private 5G using a now widely accepted as-a-service model.
BusinessLight Reading

NTT offers private 5G NaaS platform to multinationals

Japan's NTT has launched what it claims is the first "globally available" private LTE/5G network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform. It is dubbed, somewhat blandly, as NTT P5G. Mondelēz International, a US snacks company with a presence in over 150 countries, looks to have already signed up. Javier Polit, chief information and global digital services officer at the US multinational, talked glowingly about both the Japanese telecoms group and its 5G NaaS offering.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Hybridization And Electric Vehicle Segments To Boost Global Powertrain Industry, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Internal combustion engines face more competition from electrified powertrains following stricter emission norms. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global powertrain industry finds that electric vehicles are gaining in popularity against the dominant internal combustion engines (ICE) segment. As governments push for a carbon-neutral economy, lowering emissions will be key, with powertrain electrification playing a vital role. Light vehicle (LV) sales worldwide are estimated to reach 80.2 million units in 2021 from 74.6 million units in 2020, growing at 7.5%. Mild hybridization will continue to be the fastest-growing trend in the short to medium term, ahead of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
Technologyaithority.com

Technostacks Develops IoT Based Smart Water Meter Solution

Technostacks introduced the IoT-based smart water meter solution with an application for both iOS as well as Android platforms. Technostacks introduced the IoT-based smart water meter solution with an application for both iOS as well as Android platforms. Across the smart water meter project with IoT, the application required to...
Softwareaithority.com

Claro Enterprise Solutions Launches IoT-Enabled RTLS+ Solutions

Real-Time Location Solutions Leverage Advanced AI, Machine Learning, Video Analytics and Geo-Fencing Capabilities to Solve Critical Problems in Healthcare, Industrial and Commercial Settings. Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading global technology services company, announced the launch of RTLS+, an IoT-enabled suite of real-time location solutions that addresses critical business problems related...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Secureworks® Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Organizations' Security Posture with Taegis™ XDR for Extended Threat Detection and Response

Secureworks simplifies the adoption and maximizes the value of XDR for customers. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global extended detection and response (XDR) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Secureworks® with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for protecting users' expanding attack surface with Secureworks Taegis™ XDR. This cloud-native, SaaS solution, built on 20+ years of security operations and threat intelligence expertise, prioritizes customer experience, interactivity, and cooperation, helping customers detect more true positives, accelerate investigations and response, boost the efficiency of security operations, and maximize the ROI of existing security tools.
TechnologyEmbedded.com

IoT compounds 5G backbone security concerns

Interconnectedness and convenience are two things that many now consider essential to everyday life. While so much of the world expects the convenience of the Internet of Things (IoT), they generally give little thought to the security of the transmission networks underlying the IoT. But with 13.8 billion active IoT device connections this year and exponentially more expected in the near future, IoT network security is of paramount importance.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

GSA notes acceleration in private 5G networks

Research by industry organisation Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) found at least 370 companies globally are or have invested in private mobile networks, with 5G deployments beginning to gain momentum. In a report, the GSA explained the figure encompases companies investing in trials and pilot deployments, commercial launches or funding...
Technologycisco.com

Securing Industrial IoT—a duet for OT and IT

Cybersecurity has become a regular conversation topic at my dinner table, initiated by my kids and husband. The attack on the Colonial Pipeline brought us long lines at the gas stations and threatened to close school. The attack on the world’s largest meat processing company, JBS, had us wondering if we’d have to radically change the way we eat.
Internetreadwrite.com

The Importance of IoT in the Ecommerce Industry

As customers’ lifestyles continue to develop and become more adaptable, the emergence of IoT, or Internet of Things devices, brings with it a similar change in the eCommerce industry. Similarly, the e-commerce business has exploded and grown due to the increasing rate of online shoppers. The digital world is, without...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Flytxt Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Improving Telcos' Marketing Agility With Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt's AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
TechnologyDesign World Network

Banner Engineering expands IIoT solutions with qualified products for AWS IoT Core

Banner Engineering, an industrial automation equipment maker, has expanded its range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions by qualifying multiple products to be compatible with Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core. AWS IoT Core lets connected devices easily and securely interact with Cloud applications and other devices. By qualifying its...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Cube Satellite Market in North America to Grow at 14.90% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Smaller in size and weight as compared to conventional satellites, rise in demand in commercial applications, and emergence of new application areas drive the growth of the global CubeSat market. However, limitations regarding payload accommodation and strict government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, developments in technologies to improve capabilities and rise in demand for space data present new opportunities in the coming years.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Contact Center Analytics Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Oracle, Mitel Networks

Latest released the research study on Global Contact Center Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contact Center Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contact Center Analytics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Genesys (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Verint Systems Inc. (United States),8X8 Inc. (United States), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Enghouse Interactive (United States).
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Distribution Agreement With BitTitan In APAC

BitTitan’s MigrationWiz delivers a profitable new service opportunity for APAC Channel via Tech Data’s Cloud Marketplace. Tech Data announced an agreement with cloud deployment and management provider BitTitan to expand its distribution rights in the APAC region. This new agreement will provide resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) access to BitTitan’s automated solution for cloud migration via the Tech Data Cloud Marketplace in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy