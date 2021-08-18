Cancel
Savannah, GA

MAKING A LASTING CONNECTION

By Lauren Wolverton
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnect Savannah is continuing to follow along as two singles navigate dating in our city with the help of a professional matchmaker. We’ve introduced you to our singles, Reagan and Juan, and we’ve introduced you to our matchmaker, Amanda Rose of Prestige Connections. Now, we’re introducing you to celebrity stylist...

