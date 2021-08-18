Lisa Bradley: CLAY IS MY CANDY

Lisa Bradley, the effervescent owner of Savannah’s Clay Spot recalls her mom signing her up for “a little after-school clay class” and absolutely loving it. However, it was not until her sophomore year at Kent State University that she was to experience that joy again: “As soon as I walked into the studio, I was hooked,” she tells me. “Everybody’s happy…They’re all talking…And as soon as I started working with the clay all those little fifth grade feelings came back…Oh yeah…I love this!”