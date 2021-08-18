Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Crypto exchange Binance hires former US Treasury criminal investigator

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxBRI_0bUxlhBX00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Binance said on Wednesday it had appointed a former U.S. Treasury criminal investigator as its global money laundering reporting officer, part of an attempt by one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges to reinvent itself as a regulated financial firm.

Governments and financial watchdogs are paying closer attention to the cryptocurrency industry, often putting in place rules that pose a challenge for exchanges like Binance that have thrived in a mostly unregulated environment.

In recent months, Britain here, Italy here and Hong Kong here have said Binance units are not authorised to carry out regulated activity in their markets, while Malaysia's here financial regulator reprimanded he exchange for operating illegally in the country. Bloomberg also reported earlier this year Binance was under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service.

“My efforts will be focused on expanding Binance’s international anti-money laundering and investigation programs, as well as strengthening the organization’s relations with regulatory and law enforcement bodies worldwide,” Greg Monahan, the new appointee, said in a statement.

Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said last month he wanted to improve relations with regulators, and said the exchange would seek their approval and establish regional headquarters.

Wednesday’s statement said that Binance has grown its international compliance team and advisory board by 500% since 2020.

But not all of its recent hires have stayed.

Brian Brooks, chief executive of Binance’s U.S. arm, and formerly acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency resigned earlier this month, just three months after taking up his role.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Cryptocurrency#Us Treasury#U S Treasury#Bloomberg#Internal Revenue Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.”. What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.”
MarketsAmerican Banker

Are cryptocurrency exchanges the new Swiss banks?

There is nearly a $1 trillion gap between the amount of taxes the Internal Revenue Service is owed and what it actually collects. The commissioner of the IRS has spoken publicly about the need for increased tax enforcement and has identified several targets toward which these enforcement efforts will be directed.
MarketsTelegraph

Watchdog says it is unable to regulate crypto site Binance

The financial watchdog has admitted it was “not capable” of regulating Binance after the cryptocurrency firm refused to provide basic information about its operations. The Financial Conduct Authority barred its UK arm from operating in Britain in June and issued a further warning on Wednesday about Binance’s operations. Binance allows...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

UK Regulator Said Crypto Exchange Binance Is Now Compliant

The UK financial markets regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said on Wednesday that Binance Markets Limited, a subsidiary of the wider Binance Group, has complied with all the local regulatory requirements. “On 25 June 2021, the FCA imposed requirements on Binance Markets Limited. The firm complied with all aspects...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Danske Bank defeats appeal in U.S. over money laundering scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Danske Bank A/S and former top executives on Wednesday defeated an appeal in New York by shareholders claiming they were defrauded because the Danish bank allowed widespread money laundering at its former Estonian branch. The lawsuit began after Danske said in September 2018 that...
CurrenciesWashington Post

Cryptocurrency advocates find Treasury’s Yellen to be a tough sell

In April 2018, some of the biggest names in central banking filed into an auditorium at the Brookings Institution for one of the think tank’s first major presentations about cryptocurrencies. The governor of the Swedish central bank was there, as was the head of the Bank for International Settlements, and a former governor of India’s central bank.
EconomyAmerican Banker

Tech vendors endorse Fed's caution on central bank digital currency

The Federal Reserve’s slow approach to creating a central bank digital currency is appropriate, tech vendors at a recent conference said. The central bank’s caution gives the U.S. time to see what other early adopters and risk takers encounter in regulatory red tape and business and consumer adoption, they said. The Bank of England, People's Bank of China, Bank of Canada, and central banks in Uruguay, Thailand, Venezuela, Sweden, Singapore and others are further along in developing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and Russia has been developing its crypto ruble the past two years.
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Treasury, Agencies Urge Financial Institutions to Offer USD Libor Alternatives

In a letter to nonfinancial corporations today, the heads of the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission addressed the ongoing Libor transition, noting that “a smooth transition will be best supported if financial institutions offer alternatives to USD Libor that meet borrower needs and if this is done in a timely fashion.”
Economycoinidol.com

A New Member on the Team: Will Greg Monahan Resolve Binance's Legal Woes?

The former US Treasury Criminal Investigator, Greg Monahan has joined the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance to oversee the company's global money laundering operations. A difficult time. Although Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the world with a monthly trading volume of $1 trillion at the start of the...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Binance Singapore hires former SGX chief regulatory officer as CEO

Crypto exchange Binance has hired the former chief regulatory officer of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) to head the Binance Singapore operation. Binance said in an announcement on Monday that Richard Teng has joined the firm as the CEO of Binance Singapore, as part of its effort to court global regulatory bodies.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Circle Stablecoin to Be Held 'Entirely' in Cash, US Treasuries

USD Coin (USDC) will only be backed by cash and U.S. treasury bills, according to a recent blog post from the Centre Consortium. Centre was founded by Boston-based Circle and Coinbase, the American crypto exchange, in 2018. Circle issues USDC while Centre oversees which entities are allowed to issue the...
Marketsblackchronicle.com

Binance Crypto Traders Are Looking To Take Action Against Binance

Sable Martin, a Black female biology graduate and expectant mother, was drawn into the exciting world of cryptocurrency in 2017 and began investing about $500 apiece in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Tron using the app Binance. Martin was doing well until May 19 of this year when she began seeing...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Enhances Global KYC Requirements

Binance, one of the most prominent blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers, announced today that the company has expanded its international KYC requirements in an effort to enhance user protection. Binance announced the rollout of the company’s Intermediate Verification requirement for all users. With immediate effect, all new users of...
Markets101 WIXX

Major crypto exchange Binance to step up anti-money laundering checks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that it was bringing in stricter customer checks for anti-money laundering requirements with immediate effect. Binance has been under pressure in recent months from regulators across the world, concerned over the use of crypto to launder money and...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Binance crypto exchange outage sparks outrage as traders lose millions

Outages in crypto exchanges have resulted in losses for investors trying to get out in time. While Binance has been proactive in neutralizing such situations, numerous investors are reportedly seeking damages due to the exchange’s inoperability. Speaking to CNBC, a Binance spokesperson highlighted the company’s policy that promises to compensate...
MarketsCNBC

Crypto investors seek damages from Binance

David Kay of Liti Capital joins The Exchange to discuss his company's role in litigation against Binance, a crypto currency exchange. Liti seeks damages from Binance and more crypto regulation from governments.
Marketskitco.com

Binance: The crypto giant facing pressure from regulators

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Financial regulators across the world have targeted major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Some have banned the platform from certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it was unlicensed to operate. Here are answers to some key questions on Binance, the world's biggest exchange by trading...

Comments / 0

Community Policy