With the Delta variant surging and COVID-19 cases on the rise again, the questions of if and how the coronavirus will affect high school sports are back on the table. Alachua County saw 1,494 tests come back positive for COVID-19, in addition to a positivity rate of 14.7%, according to the State of Florida's weekly report. And while these numbers are well below the likes of South Florida counties such as Broward, which added 22,598 new cases last week, the recent uptick has garnered the attention of Alachua County commissioners.