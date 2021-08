For the overnight hours we'll see clearing skies with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Thursday brings another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, but no wash-out weather is expected. Highs will remain hot in the middle 80s across the mountains to near 90 in the Upstate. Thursday night will be another warm one with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains with mainly dry conditions.