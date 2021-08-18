Cancel
Education

Historic Agreement: Hebrew U of Jerusalem and Morocco’s Mohammed VI Polytechnic U

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on the heels of the Abraham Accords, a further step has been taken to strengthen relations among Israel and Arab countries: Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco. This partnership will promote academic collaborations between the two universities—from student and academic staff exchanges to joint research and collaborative degrees.

Mohammed
