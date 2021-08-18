Historic Agreement: Hebrew U of Jerusalem and Morocco’s Mohammed VI Polytechnic U
Following on the heels of the Abraham Accords, a further step has been taken to strengthen relations among Israel and Arab countries: Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco. This partnership will promote academic collaborations between the two universities—from student and academic staff exchanges to joint research and collaborative degrees.www.jewishpress.com
