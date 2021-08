Who Made Call of Duty: Vanguard? The Trailer Tries Not To Tell You. Let’s play a little game, if you have the time. Below this paragraph is the reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Legally, Activision’s name has to be in there somewhere – and for the series’ previous trailers, Activision hasn’t been afraid to let people know who’s behind one of the biggest gaming franchise in the world. So it’s gotta be in this one too, right?