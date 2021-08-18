The Taliban triumphant: inside the 20 August Guardian Weekly

Top story: Biden rejects pleas to continue airlift. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours”, potentially abandoning thousands of Afghans, according to defence sources, as the Taliban moved to prevent them reaching the airport. It comes after the US president, Joe Biden, rejected pleas from the UK for the humanitarian airlift to continue. His decision rubbed salt in the wounds of European leaders and brought claims from Conservative MPs that the “special relationship” is over. The US military is believed to need two to three days to close down its operations at Kabul airport, leaving a small window for RAF flights evacuating those at risk from the Taliban’s takeover. All western forces are set to leave within days. Women’s rights activists and judges are among thousands of Afghans identified by British officials as being at serious risk from the Taliban but in danger of being left behind when the evacuation ends.