The Taliban triumphant: inside the 20 August Guardian Weekly
As the weekend began, few would have predicted it would end on the Sunday evening with the Taliban back in charge of Kabul while US forces scrambled to evacuate personnel. The speed of the advance as the Afghan army seemed to melt away shocked the world and starkly revealed a miscalculation by Joe Biden. The desperate plight of ordinary Afghans, particularly women, who fear what life under Taliban strictures will bring, and the chaos at the capital's airport are, despite Biden's defence of his policy and objectives, likely to remain indelible stains on his presidency.
