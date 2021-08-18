A guide to Lorde's style evolution

Since her meteoric debut with 2013’s “Royals”, Lorde has evolved from teen prodigy to pop auteur. And just as the New Zealand artist’s songwriting has come of age over the years (from Pure Heroine’s brood to the expansive Melodrama and now, Solar Power), so has her style. Fully embracing the transformative nature of the pop star wardrobe — all while making it entirely her own — Lorde has subtly tweaked and, sometimes, totally transmuted her look across albums and eras. Think Pure Heroine’s Tumblr-era goth in collared shirts and platform boots. Melodrama’s “going-out” mood in sequins and party dresses. And Solar Power’s estival jubilance in every shade of yellow under the sun. Here, to celebrate the release of her latest album — and a new chapter in Lorde’s already illustrious career — we look back at how her style has evolved over the last decade. This is Lorde’s style evolution.