McDonald’s to Add Glazed Pull Apart Donut to McCafé Bakery Lineup

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining its fan-favorite Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls, McDonald’s is now set to add Glazed Pull Apart Donut to its McCafé Bakery lineup. Available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, the light and airy bites are coated in a sweet glaze and serve as a new twist on the classic donut. Made to be pulled apart, the morsels are perfect for dunking into a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee in the morning or as a snack.

