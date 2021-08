YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Playhouse Youth Theatre has announced its next session of acting classes and auditions for the November production of “The Gone Away Place.”. Registration is open for “Basics and Beyond,” a six-week course on the fundamentals of acting and performance for students age 5 to 18. The one-hour classes will take place on Saturday mornings at The Youngstown Playhouse, 600 Playhouse Lane, from Sept. 11 to Oct. 16.