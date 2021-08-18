German Marquez stellar on both sides of the ball as Rockies beat Padres

—— Julio Urias came off the IL after being hit on the calf in his last start, and he performed impressively and allayed any fears about the calf impacting his performance. He looked dominant from the outset, retiring the first nine batters in a row on 42 pitches. The 4th started off with a walk, the first baserunner he allowed, but he rebounded with a strikeout. The next at-bat proved pivotal as Manny Machado ambushed a first-pitch curve, smashing it to deep left where Pollock was waiting. Well, after getting clowned on before for not even getting off the ground on a previous robbery attempt, he got way into the stands to rob a two-run homer from Machado and keep them off the board.