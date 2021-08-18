10-Year Treasury Yield Is Flat as Fed Discusses Possible Taper This Year

(Adds quote, five-year auction results; updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to almost two-week highs on Wednesday ahead of a speech later in the week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell which could indicate when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin paring bond purchases. The move higher may have been exacerbated by algorithmic traders selling Treasuries after the 10-year yields broke above their daily 200-day moving average. Powell will speak virtually on Friday at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Traders will be watching to see if Powell expresses fresh concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, among the U.S. central bank's most forceful supporters for starting to reduce support for the economy, said on Friday he may need to adjust that view if the coronavirus slows economic growth materially. “Following Kaplan’s well-timed comments on his openness to a later taper if Delta weighs on growth, the presumed likelihood that Powell errs toward dovishness has gone up, leaving the risk of a modest hawkish surprise if he doesn’t,” Jonathan Cohn, a trading strategist at Credit Suisse said in a report. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released last Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee expect the Fed will start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though consumer sentiment and economic data have weakened since July. Data on Wednesday was solid, showing that new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were steady in July, while an acceleration in shipments suggested business investment in equipment could offset an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending and keep the economy on a solid growth path in the third quarter. “This morning’s data was a bit better than expected,” said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. In choppy trading, benchmark 10-year yields were last up five basis points at 1.341%, the highest since August 13, and above the 200-day moving average of 1.326%. “Once that broke there could have been some algorithmic trading activity that pushed us a few basis points higher,” Jeffery said. Breakeven inflation rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) also rose to 2.52%, from 2.49% late on Tuesday. Low liquidity with many traders out for August holidays was seen as adding to market volatility. The Treasury sold $61 billion in five-year notes to average demand on Wednesday, the second sale of $183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week. The notes sold at a high yield of 0.831%, close to where they had traded before the sale. The government saw strong demand for a $60 billion auction of two-year notes on Tuesday. It will also sell $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Five-year note yields were last up three basis points on the day at 0.826% in the secondary market. August 25 Wednesday 1:12PM New York / 1712 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.007 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-193/256 0.2484 -0.001 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.4598 0.013 Five-year note 99-8/256 0.8259 0.034 Seven-year note 99-56/256 1.1174 0.043 10-year note 99-40/256 1.3407 0.051 20-year bond 97-228/256 1.8772 0.049 30-year bond 100-248/256 1.9571 0.050 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 0.75 spread (Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kirsten Donovan)