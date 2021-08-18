Local FYI & area schedule: August 18

The Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club golf outing will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 at Riceland Golf Course. The four-person scramble will begin with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There will be proximity prizes as well as raffle prizes. Cash prize will be given to the top two teams. Cost per team is $200 (lunch provided) and $50 to be a hole sponsor. Go to https://oabgcsports.com/uncategorized/2021-oabgc-golf-outing or contact Bill at bthistlethwaite@oabgc.org or (330)683-4888.