Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in October, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Prix#F1#Race#Japanese
