Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Philippines' Duterte tables bill seeking to ease bank secrecy rules

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X16ho_0bUxgbZI00
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his 6th State of the Nation Address (SONA), at the House of Representative in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

MANILA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has included a bill seeking to ease the country's strict bank secrecy rules in his list of legislative priorities in his final year in office, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The move comes weeks after a global dirty money watchdog - the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - added the Southeast Asian country to its grey list of countries under increased monitoring, along with Haiti and South Sudan.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has vowed to work to ensure compliance with FATF recommendations and exit the list no later than 2023.

The Bank Deposits Secrecy Bill will give the BSP increased investigative powers, making it easier for the regulator to examine suspicious bank accounts, and impose heavy penalties.

It will equip the BSP with tools "necessary to prove the commission of fraud, serious irregularity or unlawful activity if reasonable basis exists", the central bank said in a statement.

The BSP has long pushed for such measures, but attempts by previous administrations to amend or repeal the law to combat tax fraud failed amid fears about breaches of privacy or being used to harass political opponents.

Business groups, including the Bankers Association of the Philippines, have thrown their support behind the bill.

In a bid to allay concerns about privacy, the BSP said the results of any probe would not be arbitrarily disclosed, and may only be shared with courts and other regulators if it was necessary to prevent or prosecute a crime.

Despite its strict anti-money laundering rules, the Philippines was at the centre of some high-profile bank frauds in recent years, including the $81 million cyber heist in 2016 involving money stolen from the Bangladesh central bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Secrecy#Anti Money Laundering#Bank Accounts#Manila#The Central Bank#Southeast Asian#Bsp#The Federal Reserve Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte to relax coronavirus curbs in capital region

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the easing of coronavirus curbs in the capital region from Aug. 21 to 31, his spokesperson said. The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities with more than 13 million people, will be placed under the second strictest level of coronavirus restrictions, after being on tight lockdown since Aug. 6, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte orders payment of healthcare workers' benefits

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the health and budget ministries to arrange payment for healthcare workers who have not received their benefits on time, following nurses’ threats to resign and strike warnings by unions. Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff here, particularly nurses, have reached a...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Philippines reports record virus infections as lockdown eased

The Philippines reported Friday its highest daily number of coronavirus infections, as authorities eased a lockdown in the capital to allow more businesses to operate and reduce the financial pain of poor families. More than 13 million people in the national capital region went into lockdown on August 6 as...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Philippines Shutting Down Digital Bank Requests

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno on Thursday (Aug. 19) announced that the country’s central bank would stop accepting digital banking applications on Sept. 1 to allow regulators “to monitor” the industry. “We need to ensure that the business environment continues to allow healthy competition among banks enabling them...
Jobstheedgemarkets.com

Philippines' Duterte proposes record US$99.13b national budget for 2022

MANILA (Aug 17): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seeking a record 5.024 trillion pesos (US$99.13 billion) budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday. The government is facing multiple challenges including reviving a pandemic-hit economy, containing the spread of more...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Cash shortages undermining prospects for banks in Myanmar

Aug. 24—Yangon(Eleven Media/ANN)- Currently, difficulty withdrawing cash from banks, withdrawing cash by paying a certain percentage to brokers, and cash shortages are a tremendous challenge to Myanmar. "Until now, we have had problems with withdrawing cash from banks. The Central Bank also issued restrictions such as a withdrawal of Ks...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to run for vice president, says party

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice president in next year's elections, his party said Tuesday, after months of speculation about whether he would seek to stay in power. Duterte, who was elected to the top job in 2016 and is barred under the constitution from seeking another term, has previously flagged the possibility of contesting the country's second-highest office. "President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamour of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections," the party said in a statement. The party is also expected to endorse Duterte's top aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, to be their presidential candidate.
Militarydallassun.com

Fearing China, Philippines signs pact to return U.S. troops

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has invited U.S. troops to return to bases the Americans only recently evacuated. The pact has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China. There are tensions between the Philippines and China over borders and islands in the...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Japan warns of 'serious' impact after S.Korean forced labour verdict

TOKYO/SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan warned on Thursday of "serious" ramifications if a South Korean court ruling to seize assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) as compensation over colonial-era forced labour is enforced. The families of four Koreans who were forced to work for Mitsubishi Heavy during the 1910-45...
Worldwsau.com

Pakistan gets $2.75 billion in COVID-19 support funds from IMF

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan on Tuesday received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) programme to support low-income countries hit by the coronavirus, its central bank said. The funds, part of a $650 billion global programme, will shore up Pakistan’s foreign reserves, under...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Brazil's top court to rule on central bank autonomy law

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court will debate on Wednesday whether a law to establish the autonomy of the central bank, insulating it from political interference, is constitutional or not. The law does not change the way the bank sets interest rates but distances it from politics by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy